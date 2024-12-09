Over 2,76,279 e-challan tickets issued through Safe City cameras in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday issued over 2,76,279 e-challan tickets to motorists for various traffic violations through safe city cameras.

This initiative is part of the ICT Police's efforts to ensure compliance with traffic laws and improve road safety in the Federal capital.

According to police spokesperson, the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources and taking strict measures against traffic rule violators in accordance with the law."

In this regard, Islamabad Police have issued 16 e-challan tickets during the last 24 hours and a total of 2,76,279 e-challan tickets to motorists have been issued over various traffic rules violations so far, he said.

Moreover, e-challan tickets were delivered to the violators at their home address.

A copy of challan was attached with the master file of the vehicles at the excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time.

The car owners who were subjected to a fine could not sell or transfer their vehicle until the clearance of dues. The fine amount could be paid through different banks, mobile wallets and other digital means.

Additionally, there was a significant decline observed in the number of road mishaps and traffic violations in the federal capital after introducing this new challan system.

The move was aimed at getting residents of the capital to abide by traffic laws even in the absence of traffic officers with the use of modern technology.

APP-rzr-mkz