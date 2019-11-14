Over 277 thousand children to be vaccinated against Typhoid

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :District Health department organized awareness seminar at District Council in connection with 2 week long vaccination campaign against Typhoid in 17 Union Councils of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo appealed parents to get their children vaccinated during preventive campaign- set to start from November 18, 2019 and continue till November 30- and fully cooperate with the vaccination teams in order to root out the deadly disease.

He said that typhoid fever is a bacteria that enters the human body through contaminated food. He said that in order to prevent the disease, fresh clean food and boiled water be used while vegetables and fruits shall be washed and cleaned before use.

Addressing the seminar, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical College Hospital Dr. Yusuf Zardari, Dr. Amna Brohi and others said that the purpose of the seminar was to create awareness among general public specially the parents about Typhoid and its preventive measures.

They urged parents to get their children between the age of 9 months to 15 years vaccinated and protect them from dangerous disease as today's baby is bright future of Pakistan tomorrow.

They said that typhoid fever is no doubt a dangerous disease but it is curable and for that reason typhoid prevention vaccines are essential. They said that the typhoid prevention vaccine is available at private centers at Rs. 5,000 but during the vaccination campaign it would be free of cost for children on behalf of Sindh government.

They said that 2,77,990 children between the age of 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated which include 1,30,362 students from government and private educational institutes of the concerned Union Councils.

The seminar was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, Members District Council, doctors, para-medical staff as well as a large nimber of Lady Health Workers.