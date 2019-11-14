UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 277 Thousand Children To Be Vaccinated Against Typhoid

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Over 277 thousand children to be vaccinated against Typhoid

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :District Health department organized awareness seminar at District Council in connection with 2 week long vaccination campaign against Typhoid in 17 Union Councils of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

 Speaking on the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo appealed parents to get their children vaccinated during preventive campaign- set to start from November 18, 2019 and continue till November 30- and fully cooperate with the vaccination teams in order to root out the deadly disease.

 He said that typhoid fever is a bacteria that enters the human body through contaminated food. He said that in order to prevent the disease, fresh clean food and boiled water be used while vegetables and fruits shall be washed and cleaned before use.

  Addressing the seminar, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical College Hospital Dr. Yusuf Zardari, Dr. Amna Brohi and others said that the purpose of the seminar was to create awareness among general public specially the parents about Typhoid and its preventive measures.

  They urged parents to get their children between the age of 9 months to 15 years vaccinated and protect them from dangerous disease as today's baby is bright future of Pakistan tomorrow.

  They said that typhoid fever is no doubt a dangerous disease but it is curable and for that reason typhoid prevention vaccines are essential. They said that the typhoid prevention vaccine is available at private centers at Rs. 5,000 but during the vaccination campaign it would be free of cost for children on behalf of Sindh government.

 They said that 2,77,990 children between the age of 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated which include 1,30,362 students from government and private educational institutes of the concerned Union Councils.

  The seminar was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, Members District Council, doctors, para-medical staff as well as a large nimber of Lady Health Workers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Water Shar November 2019 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

32 minutes ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

47 minutes ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

47 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.