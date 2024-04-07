Open Menu

Over 27pc World Population Faces Food Shortage; Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Over 27pc world population faces food shortage; experts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Chairman Department of Human Nutrition Dr Tauseef Sultan said that about 27 percent of world population was faced with issue of food insecurity. However, half of Pakistan’s populace is undergoing malnutrition, he said while addressing international conference at the Department here Sunday.

The conference was attended by scholars like Dr Esatanely from Nigeria, Dr Traner from Indonesia, Ahmed ul Aareb from Saudi Arabia, Dr Amjid from Turkey, Dr Ansar from Australia, Mazhar Iqbal of Doaba Foundation, Pervaiz Iqbal Ansari from Farmers Development Organization, Dean Department of Food Science and Nutrition Dr Saeed Akhtar and others.

According to World Hunger Index 2021-22, nine countries were suffered badly in terms of food insecurity.

Dr Tauseef stated that there was need to educate and impart awareness to farmers on modern agricultural practices so that they could be able to produce maximum food.

Dr Estanely presented his research paper on how to lower glucose level in blood.

Dr Asim shed light on benefits of camel milk and meat. Dr Hafiz Ishaaq proposed solutions to the food shortage.

Dr Shakeel Ahmed provided insight into improving crop cultivation amidst climate change, advocating for adopting specific guidelines.

Dr Tanveer stressed upon the rising challenge of animal diseases, posing a significant hurdle to food acquisition, while Dr Tariq shed light on nutritional deficiencies in rural areas.

Dr Ramzan shared his views on plight of small scale farmers and Dr Saadia discussed the children’s nutritional issues.

Dr Sibat-e-Abbas discussed about protein shortage in food. Similarly, Dr Khalid highlighted the benefits of pulses.

Dr Kinza, Dr Saima, Dr Tauseef, Dr Shagufta also shared their work on various fruits, vegetables and plants and suggested long term preservation methods.

The speakers proposed collaborative measures to address food and nutrition challenges and stressed utilization of modern technology to enhance food safety. The ultimate goal of preserving food elements is to achieve healthy life which is only possible through a sustained focus on nutritious food intake.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali lauded the conduct of the international event and hoped that it would surely help contributing positively to global food issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Technology Australia Turkey Indonesia Saudi Arabia Nigeria Muhammad Ali Shakeel Sunday Event From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

15 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

15 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

16 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

16 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

17 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

17 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan