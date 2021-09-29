Over 2.8 mln people gets covid jabs in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,868,826 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Wednesday that 2,180,911 citizens had been given the first dose, whereas 636,302 were administered second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,675 health workers were given the first dose,while 21,938 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 541,076 first doses and 360,717 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He added that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad,where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timings of vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.