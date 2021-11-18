Over 28 thousand transgenders apply for NADRA registration

Around 28,723 transgenders have applied for registration in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 28,723 transgenders have applied for registration in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to the data provided by Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Thursday, 16,530 males has submitted their data to NADRA to change their gender.

NADRA has provided the report to Senate.

It further said that they were the most marginalized population.

Though government is trying to provide them basic rights, but is also duty of the society to be fair to transgenders and not treat them as marganalized creatures, it added.

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has also started social inclusion of transgenders to provide them with basic necessities.