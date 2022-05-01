UrduPoint.com

Over 2800 Armed Police Men To Perform Duty On Eid-ul-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :City police have finalized a comprehensive security plan on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr to avert any untoward incident.

According to police spokesman, over 2800 policemen personnel will be deployed on Eid congregations, public places, shopping malls and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

Policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town. Walk through gates and scanners would also be installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens.

He said that police will perform their duties round the clock.

Hundreds of Mosques, Imambargahs and several other religious gatherings would be covered by armed guards and policemen during Eid prayers.

Volunteers will also be deployed on Eid congregations, he said adding special pickets have been set up at all the entry and exist points of the city to check suspicious vehicles besides; patrolling is being made more effective to check the suspects.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police also finalized plan to regulate the traffic on city roads during the Eid days. As many as 400 traffic wardens would perform duty to check one wheeling on the occasion of Chand Raat and during Eid days.

