Over 2,800 'criminals' arrested in first 11 days of this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Punjab police said on Sunday that over 2,800 wanted criminals had been arrested across the province, including Lahore, in the first 11 days of this year.

Among the arrested criminals, 934 were from Category A, and 1,900 were from Category B. Punjab Police also arrested over 900 court absconders, which included 250 from Category A and 670 from Category B.

Additionally, during operations, 1,000 target offenders (habitual criminals) were apprehended, comprising 370 from Category A and 630 from Category B.

One wanted fugitive involved in serious crimes was arrested from abroad and transferred to Pakistan.

The Spokesperson further shared that in the past 11 days, over 300 wanted criminals were arrested in the provincial capital, Lahore.

These included more than 160 court absconders and over 75 target offenders (habitual criminals). Last year, over 140,000 wanted criminals, 67,825 court absconders and 36,491 target offenders (habitual criminals) were arrested.