Over 2,800 'criminals' Arrested In First 11 Days Of This Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Punjab police said on Sunday that over 2,800 wanted criminals had been arrested across the province, including Lahore, in the first 11 days of this year.
Among the arrested criminals, 934 were from Category A, and 1,900 were from Category B. Punjab Police also arrested over 900 court absconders, which included 250 from Category A and 670 from Category B.
Additionally, during operations, 1,000 target offenders (habitual criminals) were apprehended, comprising 370 from Category A and 630 from Category B.
One wanted fugitive involved in serious crimes was arrested from abroad and transferred to Pakistan.
The Spokesperson further shared that in the past 11 days, over 300 wanted criminals were arrested in the provincial capital, Lahore.
These included more than 160 court absconders and over 75 target offenders (habitual criminals). Last year, over 140,000 wanted criminals, 67,825 court absconders and 36,491 target offenders (habitual criminals) were arrested.
Recent Stories
MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA revokes petrol pump lease in sector f-6 over 480 Mln dues1 minute ago
-
Over 2,800 'criminals' arrested in first 11 days of this year1 minute ago
-
AVL squad recovers 10 stolen bikes10 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad visits safe city, vows to enhance surveillance and performance10 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises Security Forces for Successful Operation in North Waziristan11 minutes ago
-
First-ever Alumni Reunion held at LUMHS, over 1200 graduates participated, vehicles donated for stud ..11 minutes ago
-
Self-defense training concludes, enhancing citizen empowerment11 minutes ago
-
Lady thief gang busted; 600,000 rupees recovered11 minutes ago
-
Farewell Ceremony held for Municipal Commissioner Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment to be encouraged in Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh11 minutes ago
-
FDA starts implementation of PULSE system11 minutes ago