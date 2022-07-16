UrduPoint.com

Over 2800 Police Officials, Employees To Perform Duty On By-elections In Muzaffargarh

Published July 16, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police have issued security plan for by-elections at PP- 272 and PP- 273 Constituencies to be held on July 17 as over 2800 police officials and employees will perform duty.

According to District Police Officer Captain (R) Tariq Wilayat, 281 polling stations of PP- 272 and PP-273 have been divided into category A, B and C.

He said that the constituency has been divided into 6 zones, 12 sectors and 61 sub-sectors as DSP is in-charge of each zone, inspector deputed as incharge of sector and sub inspector to be the in-charge of the sub-sector.

The DPO further said that nine Elite Force teams will be on duty separately for security in the constituencies.

The movement of the elite teams will be monitored from the tracker control room and 10 reserves will be on alert in case of any emergency.

A control room has been set up in the command and control center for monitoring.

A control room has also been set up at Police Station Shaher Sultan and DSP Alipur office.

The DPO further said that there was ban on aerial firing and display of weapons under section 144.

Strict legal action will be taken against the violation of the code of conduct of Election Commission.

He said that the people will be given full freedom and protection in exercising their right to vote.

The people are requested to remain peaceful and exercise their right to vote freely.

