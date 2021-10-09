Over 2.83 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines so far, 30 new infections in 24 hours

As many as 2,832,827 people including 42,896 health workers and 2,789,931 other adults and senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19)across the Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 2,832,827 people including 42,896 health workers and 2,789,931 other adults and senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19)across the Rawalpindi district.

According to the latest data shared by the district health authority here Saturday,30 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 35,742 in the district.

As per the latest data, ten cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantt, seven from Potohar town, three each from Rawal town, Taxila and Gujar Khan, while one each case was reported from AJK, Jehlum, Kallar Syeda and Islamabad.

"Presently 57 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting,21 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,26 in Institute of Urology,8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and two in Holy Family Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 34,172 patients were discharged after recovery while three patients were on ventilators in critical condition,30 stable and 24 on oxygen support. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at two per cent in the district, it added.