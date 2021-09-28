UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Over 2.85m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,858,770 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 2,176,489 citizens were given the first dose while 630,691 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,672 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,918 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 546,040 first doses and 364,027 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

People can get themselves vaccinated from the centres established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building Rural Health Centre (RHC) Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, RHCs Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remain open round the clock.

