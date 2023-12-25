Over 28,626 NA,PA candidates file nomination papers for 2024 elections

Over 28,626 candidates for both national and provincial assemblies have submitted their nomination papers for the General Elections 2024

The final day for submitting nomination papers for the general elections was Sunday. The scrutiny process for these papers commenced on December 25 and will persist until December 31.

According to the ECP documents, 7,913 nomination papers were submitted for the general seats of the National Assembly, while a total of 18,546 nomination papers were submitted for the general seats of the provincial assemblies.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 13,823 nomination papers were submitted from Punjab, 6,498 from Sindh, 5,278 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2,669 from Balochistan.

As per ECP, 459 women have filed nomination papers for the 60 reserved seats for women in the National Assembly.

Additionally, 140 male and 10 female candidates are vying for the 10 minority seats.

Apart from this, 358 nomination papers were submitted for three general and specific seats of the National Assembly from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed 24 appellate tribunals to adjudicate appeals concerning the acceptance or rejection of candidates' nomination papers, decisions originally made by returning officers for the upcoming general elections.

According to the notification, nine judges will act as tribunals in Punjab, six in Sindh, five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two each in Balochistan and Islamabad.

The tribunals will take appeals on National Assem­­bly, all provincial assembly Constituencies and seats reserved for women and non-Muslims with the jurisdiction mentioned against each tribunal.