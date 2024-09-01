Over 2.8m Consumers Avail Relief Under Punjab Govt’s Electricity Package In Mepco
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 09:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Chief Engineer Customer Services Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Syed Jawad Mansoor Shah said on Sunday that 2.86 million electricity consumers in the Mepco region were benefiting from the Punjab government's relief package, which had offered a reduction of Rs 14 per unit.
The package resulted in a total savings of Rs 11.93 billion being passed on to consumers in their electricity bills the region.
During August 2024, around 1.61 million consumers across 13 districts in South Punjab, who consumed between 201 and 500 units of electricity and received a relief of Rs 6.52 billion. Similarly, in September 2024, 1.26 million consumers are being provided with a discount of Rs 5.
40 billion in their electricity bills, he maintained.
Under the supervision of Mepco CEO Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, the company canceled official holidays on Saturday and Sunday to expedite the printing and distribution of the discounted electricity bills. Efforts are being made to ensure the remaining bills are printed and delivered to consumers promptly.
Chief Engineer Syed Jawad Mansoor Shah also issued strict instructions to Superintending Engineers, Deputy Commercial Managers, Executive Engineers, Revenue Officers, and Sub-Divisional Officers to monitor the distribution of the relief package bills and ensure all eligible consumers receive their revised bills at their doorstep without any delay.
APP/aaj
