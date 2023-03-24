Over 29,000 cops to perform security duties in Ramadan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon strict and extraordinary contingency security plan for the holy month of Ramadan would be implemented across the province.

About 29,257 policemen would perform security duties during the holy month of Ramadan across Sindh, according to a report of AIGP - Operations Sindh.

More than 10,365 police officers and personnel will perform security duties in 7762 mosques/ Taraweeh prayers, Mahafil-e-Shabina in East, West and South zones of Karachi Police Range during Ramadan besides the additional deployment while over 368 police mobiles, 445 personnel on motorcycles would also perform security duties.

In Hyderabad, more than 3270 officers and personnel will perform security duties at 2085 mosques and religious gatherings etc. during Ramadan, besides 404 police mobiles and 190 motorcycle personnel will also perform duties.

Around 1517 officers and youths will perform security duties at around 222 mosques/Taraweeh open places during Ramadan in Mirpur Khas Police Range, including 45 police mobiles and 27 motorcycles mounted personnel.

Similarly in Shaheed Benazirabad Police Range, over 2789 officers and personnel will perform security duties including 75 police mobiles and 110 motorcycle personnel.

Around 3018 policemen will perform security duties at 999 mosques and open places in the Sukkur police range, including 95 police mobiles and 124 motorcycle personnel.

The report stated that more than 8298 cops will perform security duties at 1426 mosques/and other places during Ramadan in the Larkana police range, including about 469 police mobiles and over 288 personnel on motorcycles.