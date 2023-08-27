Open Menu

Over 29,000 Flood Hit Citizens Shifted To Safer Places: DC

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The civil administration of Vehari district has shifted over 29,000 flood hit citizens to safer places, said Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah on Sunday.

The villages in district were affected by floods, prompting coordinated action from the district administration, finance department, rescue, and police, said DC during his visit to Sahuka and Jamlera region to monitor ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

The residents of the area raised concerns about the prevalence of mosquitoes.

Deputy Commissioner Shah emphasized the prioritization of rescuing those stranded in flooded areas and instructed a halt in transportation services within these inundated zones.

Safeguarding human lives is the top most concern, and any attempts to enter the river through hazardous means will lead to detention by the police, he added.

The DC highlighted a positive trend of decreasing floodwater levels, particularly evident at Headworks islam and Mailsi Siphon.

A month ago, preemptive evacuations took place following flood warnings, resulting in limited damages despite subsequent higher flood levels. Essential amenities were now accessible across 20 flood relief camps and 3 tent settlements. While the district administration has offered facilities in these camps and settlements, a notable portion of flood victims remains hesitant to avail them, opting instead to stay with relatives.

Notably, the relief camps were not only accommodating the flood victims but also providing necessary support for their animals.

