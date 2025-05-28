Over 290,000 children vaccinated on 3rd day of anti polio drive in Capital

The Islamabad district administration held a review meeting on the third day of the polio vaccination campaign, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Islamabad district administration held a review meeting on the third day of the polio vaccination campaign, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Assistant Commissioners and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) were also present to evaluate the ongoing efforts.

Officials were briefed on the challenges faced by polio teams and the security arrangements in place. The briefing revealed that health workers have so far managed to vaccinate 290,880 children out of the total target of 461,125. This represents 63% of the overall goal for the campaign.

The meeting also focused on the issue of families who had refused vaccination. Officials discussed the difficulties faced in addressing such cases and the steps being taken to counter resistance from some households.

DC Irfan Nawaz Memon instructed that foolproof security must be ensured for all polio teams. He stressed the need to facilitate the workers so they can carry out the door-to-door campaign safely and without interruption.

He also appealed to citizens to fully support the vaccination teams, saying their cooperation is essential for the success of the campaign.

"The success of this campaign guarantees a healthier future for our children,” Memon stated. He added that without the active support of residents, the goal of eradicating polio cannot be achieved.

The review meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from the administration to reach every child during the remaining days of the campaign. Officials will continue to monitor daily progress and resolve any issues that arise in the field.