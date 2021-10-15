UrduPoint.com

Over 2.92 Mln People Receive COVID-19 Vaccines So Far

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

As many as 2,921,344 people, including 43,022 health workers and 2,878,322 other adults and senior citizens, have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 2,921,344 people, including 43,022 health workers and 2,878,322 other adults and senior citizens, have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the Rawalpindi district.

According to the latest data shared by the District Health Authority here Friday, 15 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 35,830 in the district.

As per the latest data, four cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantt and Rawal town, three from Potohar town, and one was reported from Taxila.

Kotli sattian ,Kallar Syeda and Kahutta.

"Presently 43 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,21 in Institute of Urology,7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that 34,397 patients were discharged after recovery while three patients were on ventilators in critical condition,19 stable and 21 on oxygen support. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.24 per cent in the district, it added.

