Over 296 kanals state land retrieved from land grabbers in Khanewal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration launched grand operation and retrieved 296 kanals and two marlas state land worth over Rs 60 million from land grabbers at Tehsil Jehanian on Sunday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Babar Sultan and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Waseem Shah while revenue, tehsil Council and security forces participated.

The land grabbers had illegally occupied the state land at Chak No 56/10-R, 57/10-R and 98A/10-R from long time and the land handed over revenue department after retrieving.

The local people thanked the provincial government and Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi over retrieving land from land grabbers.

APP /slm-sak