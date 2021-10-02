Over 2.98m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 2.986 million (2,986,781) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 2,238,786 citizens had been given the first dose while 696,180 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 29,695 health workers were also given the first dose, while 22,120 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 550,126 first doses and 366,751 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8am to 8pm except for sports Complex Samanabad, which would remain open round the clock.