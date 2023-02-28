Over 2k bags of hoarded flour recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food department in a crackdown against hoarders on Tuesday arrested six people and recovered over 2, 000 bags of hoarded flour from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of food department led by the deputy director of the department AD Saqib along with District food controller Muhammad Ramzan Sial, assistant food controllers, and Police raided a private godown near Naseerabad and found stockpiled wheat flour.

It was observed that the official flour was packed in new packing for sale at exorbitant rates in the open market. Six persons were booked under the food act and were sent behind the bars.

The recovered wheat flour would be provided to the masses at the government's fixed rate, the deputy director said.