Over 2kg charas recovered from outlaw

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Khanewal police claimed to arrest an alleged drug dealer and recovered over two kilogram charas from his possession here on Thursday .

According to official sources, SHO Thatha Police station Mehmood raided a hideout and managed to hold an alleged drug peddlers .

The police recovered 2350 grams of charas from his possession.

A case was registered against the the outlaw under 9C act.