Over 2kg Charas Recovered From Outlaw
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Khanewal police claimed to arrest an alleged drug dealer and recovered over two kilogram charas from his possession here on Thursday .
According to official sources, SHO Thatha Police station Mehmood raided a hideout and managed to hold an alleged drug peddlers .
The police recovered 2350 grams of charas from his possession.
A case was registered against the the outlaw under 9C act.