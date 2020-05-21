UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2kg Charas Recovered From Outlaw

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Over 2kg charas recovered from outlaw

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Khanewal police claimed to arrest an alleged drug dealer and recovered over two kilogram charas from his possession here on Thursday .

According to official sources, SHO Thatha Police station Mehmood raided a hideout and managed to hold an alleged drug peddlers .

The police recovered 2350 grams of charas from his possession.

A case was registered against the the outlaw under 9C act.

Related Topics

Police Khanewal From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

52 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

12 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

12 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

12 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.