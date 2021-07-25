Over 2kg drugs recovered, lady smuggler held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The police here on Sunday arrested a lady smuggler and recovered over 2 kg drugs from her possession, a police spokesman said.

Sadiqabad police during course of action held a lady smuggler namely Ayesha bibi and recovered 2.4 kg drugs from her custody.

A case has been registered against the lady smuggler while further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in such illegal businesses.