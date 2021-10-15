UrduPoint.com

Over 2kg Of Hashish, 68 Bottles Of Liquor, Illegal Weapons Recovered From A Drug Peddler

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:09 PM

Over 2kg of hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, illegal weapons recovered from a drug peddler

Potohar Division Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of Hashish, liquor and illegal weapons from his possession here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Potohar Division Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of Hashish, liquor and illegal weapons from his possession here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar police, under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent Police and Station House Officer, on a tip-off conducted a raid, arrested Amjad alias Gora and recovered 2105 grams of Hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, 40-litre alcohol and one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The accused was also an absconder in a drug case, he added.

The spokesman informed that a case was registered against the drug peddler while raids were being conducted to arrest his facilitators.

Related Topics

Police Saddar From

Recent Stories

AJK PM visits bereaved family of law maker Chughta ..

AJK PM visits bereaved family of law maker Chughtai

46 seconds ago
 US to Christen Latest Littoral Combat Ship in Alab ..

US to Christen Latest Littoral Combat Ship in Alabama on Saturday - Navy

48 seconds ago
 Russia Awaits Confirmation of Khalilzad's Particip ..

Russia Awaits Confirmation of Khalilzad's Participation in Moscow Talks on Afgha ..

50 seconds ago
 Special desk for vaccination of 12-18 year age gro ..

Special desk for vaccination of 12-18 year age group

3 minutes ago
 12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

4 minutes ago
 Petrol pumps fined for measuring less

Petrol pumps fined for measuring less

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.