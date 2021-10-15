Over 2kg of hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, illegal weapons recovered from a drug peddler

Potohar Division Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of Hashish, liquor and illegal weapons from his possession here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Potohar Division Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of Hashish, liquor and illegal weapons from his possession here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar police, under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent Police and Station House Officer, on a tip-off conducted a raid, arrested Amjad alias Gora and recovered 2105 grams of Hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, 40-litre alcohol and one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The accused was also an absconder in a drug case, he added.

The spokesman informed that a case was registered against the drug peddler while raids were being conducted to arrest his facilitators.