Over 2kg Of Hashish, 68 Bottles Of Liquor, Illegal Weapons Recovered From A Drug Peddler
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:09 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Potohar Division Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of Hashish, liquor and illegal weapons from his possession here on Friday.
According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar police, under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent Police and Station House Officer, on a tip-off conducted a raid, arrested Amjad alias Gora and recovered 2105 grams of Hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, 40-litre alcohol and one 30 bore pistol from his possession.
The accused was also an absconder in a drug case, he added.
The spokesman informed that a case was registered against the drug peddler while raids were being conducted to arrest his facilitators.