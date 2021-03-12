Over 3 Dozen Bikers Booked For One-wheeling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:06 PM
The Cantt police Friday arrested more than three dozen motorcyclists over one-wheeling charge
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Cantt police Friday arrested more than three dozen motorcyclists over one-wheeling charge.
Station House Officer Mitha Khan said the action was taken to discourage one-wheeling and save the precious life of youth allegedly involved in this dangerous roadshow.
"One-wheeling is prohibited as per law and no leniency will be tolerated into the matter," he said.