Over 3 Dozen Bikers Booked For One-wheeling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:06 PM

Over 3 dozen bikers booked for one-wheeling

The Cantt police Friday arrested more than three dozen motorcyclists over one-wheeling charge

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Cantt police Friday arrested more than three dozen motorcyclists over one-wheeling charge.

Station House Officer Mitha Khan said the action was taken to discourage one-wheeling and save the precious life of youth allegedly involved in this dangerous roadshow.

"One-wheeling is prohibited as per law and no leniency will be tolerated into the matter," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

