Over 3 In 5 (61%) Pakistanis Agree That Global Warming Is A Serious Threat To Mankind

Tue 28th January 2020

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 61% Pakistanis agree that global warming is a serious threat to mankind

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 61% Pakistanis agree that global warming is a serious threat to mankind.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree or disagree that global warming is a serious threat to mankind?” In response, 61% agreed saying that global warming is a serious threat to mankind, 27% believed that that global warming is not a serious threat to mankind and 12% do not know/did not wish to respond.

More Stories From Pakistan

