Over 3 In 5 (62%) Pakistanis Claim That At Least One Grocery Item Is Purchased By Their Household In A Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 62% Pakistanis claim that at least one grocery item is purchased by their household in a day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 62% Pakistanis claim that at least one grocery item is purchased by their household in a day.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: Today, at least one grocery item has been purchased at my house?” In response, 62% said at least one grocery item has been purchased in their house, 35% disagreed while 3% did not know/did not respond.

