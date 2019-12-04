Over 3 in 5 (63%) Pakistanis claim they have never been to a police station in their life

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 63% Pakistanis claim they have never been to a police station in their life

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I have gone to a police station at least once in my lifetime’?” In response, 33% agreed while 63% claimed they have never been to a police station. 4% did not know/did not wish to respond.