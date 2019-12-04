UrduPoint.com
Over 3 In 5 (63%) Pakistanis Claim They Have Never Been To A Police Station In Their Life

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:18 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 63% Pakistanis claim they have never been to a police station in their life

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 63% Pakistanis claim they have never been to a police station in their life.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I have gone to a police station at least once in my lifetime’?” In response, 33% agreed while 63% claimed they have never been to a police station. 4% did not know/did not wish to respond.

