Over 3 In 5 (65%) Pakistanis Say They Felt Optimistic About The Future In The Last Two Weeks
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:03 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 65% Pakistanis say they felt optimistic about the future in the last two weeks.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How often in the last two weeks have you felt optimistic about the future?” In response, 43% said always, 22% said very often, 17% said sometimes, 14% said rarely, 3% said never and 1% did not know/did not respond.