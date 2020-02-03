Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis say they felt optimistic about the future in the last two weeks

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 65% Pakistanis say they felt optimistic about the future in the last two weeks

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How often in the last two weeks have you felt optimistic about the future?” In response, 43% said always, 22% said very often, 17% said sometimes, 14% said rarely, 3% said never and 1% did not know/did not respond.