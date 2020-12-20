UrduPoint.com
Over 3 Kanals State Land Retrieved From Land Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Over 3 kanals state land retrieved from land grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration launched operation and retrieved over three kanals state land  from land grabbers near Shah Shamas shrine here on Sunday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed while heavy police contingent and civil defence force participated.

The Auqaf department  three kanals and three marla land was retrieved and boundary wall was constructed where the land grabbers occupied again by putting lock.

The district administration teams got the land occupation to Auqaf department again.

APP /sak1020 hrs

