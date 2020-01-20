Over 3 kg hashish seized, 3 arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused recovering 3.

160 kg hashish, 1 Rifles 222 bore, 1 Kalashnikov, 5 magazines, 110 bullets and a motorbike from them.

They were: Ghulam Yaseem s/o Muhammad Ameer, Haq Nawaz alias Haqqi and Omar Draz Imam Din.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.