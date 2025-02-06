Over 3 lakh children administered polio vaccine in Lodhran

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The district administration has vaccinated 367,374 children during the ongoing door-to-door anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir conducted surprise monitoring visit to assess the performance of field teams. She highlighted the role of polio vaccine in protecting children from lifelong disability. "Ensuring the health and future of our nation required parents to cooperate by administering drops of the polio vaccine," she stated.

Dr. Nazir directed the Health Department and other relevant institutions to play an active role in making the campaign a success. She underscored the need to educate parents about the importance of immunization and to ensure that all targeted children, especially those in remote areas, are vaccinated.

Special attention was directed toward identifying and vaccinating zero-dose children.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, Dr. Faisal Waheed, provided a comprehensive overview of the campaign, which is set to continue until February 7.

She directed the field teams to achieve 100 percent coverage and emphasized the importance of door marking and finger marking to track the vaccination process. She also assigned special monitoring tasks to Assistant Commissioners to ensure the campaign's success.