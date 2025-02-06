Open Menu

Over 3 Lakh Children Administered Polio Vaccine In Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Over 3 lakh children administered polio vaccine in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The district administration has vaccinated 367,374 children during the ongoing door-to-door anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir conducted surprise monitoring visit to assess the performance of field teams. She highlighted the role of polio vaccine in protecting children from lifelong disability. "Ensuring the health and future of our nation required parents to cooperate by administering drops of the polio vaccine," she stated.

Dr. Nazir directed the Health Department and other relevant institutions to play an active role in making the campaign a success. She underscored the need to educate parents about the importance of immunization and to ensure that all targeted children, especially those in remote areas, are vaccinated.

Special attention was directed toward identifying and vaccinating zero-dose children.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, Dr. Faisal Waheed, provided a comprehensive overview of the campaign, which is set to continue until February 7.

She directed the field teams to achieve 100 percent coverage and emphasized the importance of door marking and finger marking to track the vaccination process. She also assigned special monitoring tasks to Assistant Commissioners to ensure the campaign's success.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

10 minutes ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

11 minutes ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

29 minutes ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

3 hours ago
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

4 hours ago
 DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

4 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan