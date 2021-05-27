Over 3 lakh people were get vaccinated in Rawalpindi district; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The number of citizens who were got vaccinated against Covid-19 have crossed 3 lakh in Rawalpindi district, told Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah while chairing a meeting here Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation.

The Commissioner said, 19,175 vaccine doses were administered across the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of vaccinated people to 309,572. He informed that 23,242 health workers and 286,330 other people including senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the killing disease so far.

On this occasion, a health official briefed the meeting that patients having positive symptoms were reported during last 24 hours, 5 belonged to Rawal Town, 13 Potohar Town,12 Rawalpindi Cantt, two each from Kotli Sattian and Kalar Syeda and one from Taxila. He also told that only two people including Zaffera, age 74 and Muhammad Sidique 62 have died during last 24 hours.