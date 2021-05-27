UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 3 Lakh People Were Get Vaccinated In Rawalpindi District; Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Over 3 lakh people were get vaccinated in Rawalpindi district; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The number of citizens who were got vaccinated against Covid-19 have crossed 3 lakh in Rawalpindi district, told Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah while chairing a meeting here Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation.

The Commissioner said, 19,175 vaccine doses were administered across the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of vaccinated people to 309,572. He informed that 23,242 health workers and 286,330 other people including senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the killing disease so far.

On this occasion, a health official briefed the meeting that patients having positive symptoms were reported during last 24 hours, 5 belonged to Rawal Town, 13 Potohar Town,12 Rawalpindi Cantt, two each from Kotli Sattian and Kalar Syeda and one from Taxila. He also told that only two people including Zaffera, age 74 and Muhammad Sidique 62 have died during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Died Rawalpindi Kotli Taxila From

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

12 minutes ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

45 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

55 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

1 hour ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.