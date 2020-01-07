Over 30 ambulances in RHCs of Sindh dysfunctional: IHS

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 30 ambulances of rural health centres (RHCs) of Sindh were totally dysfunctional and non repairable conditions, among them majority of the vehicles are 35 years old.

This was revealed by the Operational Head of Integrated Health Services (IHS) Tahir Abbas while giving briefing at Regional Office Hyderabad on other day.

He said that there were 142 ambulances available at RHCs out of them 100 ambulances working round the clock.

He stressed the need to set up a active network, equipped with the latest facilities for shifting the ailing persons to the relevant health centres, so that precious human lives could be saved.

While informing about in availability of ambulances in some health centres, Tahir Abbas said that new vehicles could not be procured according to an agreement reached between IHS and Sindh government under a public private partnership.

He said that about 30 ambulances of 1982,1984 model were provided to us for this purpose, which could be used after proper expenditure. Giving breakup of various ambulances vehicles Tahir said that 2 ambulances of Taluka hospital Kandiaro, 52 vehicles of the 3 Talukas of district Shaheed Benazir Abad were need necessary repair, maintenance work.

He further said that out of the 49 ambulances provided to the 42 Rural Health centres of the 10 districts of Hyderabad Region 12 were dysfunctional while 37 vehicles were in running condition, similarly out of 63 ambulances provided to the 39 Rural Health centres of Larkana Region, just 13 are in running condition.