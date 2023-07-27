Open Menu

Over 30 Bln Dollar Investment To Open Vast Job Opportunities For Balochistan People: Minister Of State For Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Over 30 bln dollar investment to open vast job opportunities for Balochistan people: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Thursday that over 30 billion dollar investment to open vast job opportunities for Baluchistan people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Thursday that over 30 billion dollar investment to open vast job opportunities for Baluchistan people.

Baluchistan is rich in mineral resources and investors are seeking opportunities to invest in Pakistan without following a long procedure, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said is taking all necessary measures to rebuild the confidence of the investors through the one-window operation. He said a bill has also been approved by the Upper House to extend maximum facilities to the investors seeking venues for investment in this country.

The investment companies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have shown keen interest in Pakistan's agriculture, information technology and mineral sectors, he informed.

In reply to a question about enhancing powers for the Caretaker government, he said these measures would help build the confidence of investors for a safe and secure investment in Pakistan. To a question about elections, he said coalition parties have agreed that the next elections should not be delayed by any valid reason.

