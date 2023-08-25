Open Menu

Over 30 Cameras To Be Installed At Bus Terminals For Security

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Islamabad Capital Police have approved the installation of over thirty surveillance cameras across various bus terminals in the city to ensure elaborate security there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have approved the installation of over thirty surveillance cameras across various bus terminals in the city to ensure elaborate security there.

The Primary aim is to ensure passenger safety and closely monitor any suspicious activities, as confirmed by a public relations officer.

In line with the directives from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, police said that a dedicated technical team from Safe City Islamabad has been deployed to assess and survey privately installed cameras at these terminals.

This ensures that recorded data from these cameras can be accessed when needed.

Furthermore, a daily collection of passenger details through geo-tagging will take place, with the active cooperation of bus terminal owners in organizing this data. Eye-Travel Software will be employed for geo-tagging, and Safe City will oversee the integration of this information into the Geographic Information System (GIS).

The ultimate goal of these measures is to establish the positive identification of passengers in unforeseen circumstances, providing a robust layer of security.

