UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Dialysis Machines Treating Kidney Patients At Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Over 30 dialysis machines treating kidney patients at Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology

Medical Superintendent (MS) Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology (RIU) Dr Tahir Rizvi said that more than 30 dialysis machines were treating kidney patients at the institute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology (RIU) Dr Tahir Rizvi said that more than 30 dialysis machines were treating kidney patients at the institute.

The MS told APP that the hospital's outdoor patient and emergency departments were operational, while efforts were underway to make the RIU completely functional at the earliest.

Dr Rizvi informed that Member Provincial Assembly, Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique, during his visit to RIU two days ago, had assured that issues of shortage of funds and human resources were being resolved, while the budget of the institute would also be increased.

Dr Tahir said that after completing the remaining work at RIU, the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas, besides the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would also be facilitated.

/395

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly Visit Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Imran Khan mingles with people in Saddar Bazar Pes ..

Imran Khan mingles with people in Saddar Bazar Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 EPA serves hearing notices to owners of 30 marble ..

EPA serves hearing notices to owners of 30 marble factories in Mardan

2 minutes ago
 48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Syed Mustafa Tanvir assumes charge of SSP Traffic

Syed Mustafa Tanvir assumes charge of SSP Traffic

2 minutes ago
 DC visits WASA to review arrangements finalized fo ..

DC visits WASA to review arrangements finalized for monsoon

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs.2350 to Rs.141,650 per tola 2 ..

Gold prices up by Rs.2350 to Rs.141,650 per tola 23 May 2022

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.