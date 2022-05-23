Over 30 dialysis machines treating kidney patients at Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology

Medical Superintendent (MS) Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology (RIU) Dr Tahir Rizvi said that more than 30 dialysis machines were treating kidney patients at the institute

The MS told APP that the hospital's outdoor patient and emergency departments were operational, while efforts were underway to make the RIU completely functional at the earliest.

Dr Rizvi informed that Member Provincial Assembly, Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique, during his visit to RIU two days ago, had assured that issues of shortage of funds and human resources were being resolved, while the budget of the institute would also be increased.

Dr Tahir said that after completing the remaining work at RIU, the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas, besides the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would also be facilitated.

