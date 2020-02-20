Over 30 illegal structures demolished in anti-encroachment drive

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday conducted anti-encroachment operation at various parts and razed several illegal structures.

The district administration along with concerned staff of Town-IV administration carried out the operation under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Habibullah in Babghban and Surazai areas.

During the drive, more than 30 illegal structures were demolished with help of heavy machinery.

The administration's spokesman quoting the deputy commissioner as having said that operation against encroachments would continue for convenience of people and overcome traffic congestion issues in the city.

