Over 30 Riot Suspects In Pakistan Handed Over To Military Courts - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The cases of more than 30 people suspected of involvement in the riots that broke out in Pakistan in early May have been transferred to military courts, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.

"Only 19 accused have been handed over to the military courts or military officials in Punjab and 14 in KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province)," Sanaullah was quoted as saying by Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

The military authorities will investigate the cases but will not take them under their jurisdiction, the minister said, adding that the trials will determine whether relevant laws apply to the cases.

On Thursday, Pakistan's former prime minister and leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, asked the Supreme Court to declare the application of military laws to the actions of civilians in peacetime illegal.

On Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that only those accused of damaging military infrastructure would be prosecuted under military laws, while those accused of vandalizing civilian property would be tried under anti-terrorism laws.

On May 9, Khan was taken into custody in connection with a corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he runs with his wife. Two days later, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release. The court released the politician on bail until May 26.

Following Khan's arrest, the PTI called on Pakistani citizens to gather for mass demonstrations to demand the release of the lawmaker. Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists torching police vehicles, attacking military facilities and damaging government property, and police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

