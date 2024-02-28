Over 30 Shopkeepers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Police arrested more than 30 shopkeepers for selling fireworks material in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.
A police report said here on Wednesday that separate cases had been registered against the accused and they were sent behind bars.
Police teams also recovered a huge quantity of fireworks from their possession.
