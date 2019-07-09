Over 30 shops demolished in anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar demolished more than 30 illegal constructed shops in anti-encroachment operation in Mathani area on Kohat Road here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar demolished more than 30 illegal constructed shops in anti-encroachment operation in Mathani area on Kohat Road here on Tuesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-IV, Asif Iqbal along with Demolition Superintendent, Sohail Khan and other staff initiated anti-encroachment operation in Mathani area.

During the operation more than 30 illegally constructed shops were demolished through heavy machinery. A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

According to DC Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, he had received complaints from the people regarding encroachments in the area in a Kuli Kacheri at Mathani, the other day that prompted him to take action and demolished illegal constructions and encroachments.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has said that operation against encroachments would continue and encroachment mafia in other localities of the district would also face similar action and no leniency would be shown with anyone in this regard.