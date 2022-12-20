Over 30 Terrorists Killed in Special Operation in Pakistan - Defense Minister

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:24 PM

The Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) has killed 33 terrorists in an operation to retake the Counter-Terrorism Department station in Bannu in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday.

The operation took place on Tuesday. On Sunday, an arrested terrorist managed to steal a weapon and took over the station, while several security guards were held hostage.

"By 2:30 pm (9:30 GMT), the SSG had cleared the compound. All the hostages have been freed," Asif said, adding that all 33 terrorists were killed, according to the Geo television channel.

The minister added that two SSG soldiers had been killed and 15 had been injured.

"The unfortunate side of this incident is that terrorism is once again rearing its head, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Incidents have taken place in other provinces, but in these two provinces, we have seen clear evidence," Asif said, as quoted by the media.

Over the past few months, a series of terrorist attacks has hit the province. According to official information, from mid-August to the end of November, at least 118 terrorist attacks were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 26 police officers, 12 officers of other law enforcement bodies and 17 civilians. In addition, 18 police officers, 10 civilians and 37 law enforcement officials were injured.

