Over 30 Vehicles Impound For Violating Corona SOPs In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:24 PM

Over 30 vehicles impound for violating corona SOPs in Sukkur

District administration Sukkur registered several cases against public transport owners for violating corona SOPs here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Sukkur registered several cases against public transport owners for violating corona SOPs here on Friday.

As per Sukkur police, 30 vehicles including coaches and vans were impounded for violating corona SOPs.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed that government guidelines be implemented in view of protection of people.

Pakistan

