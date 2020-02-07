UrduPoint.com
Over 300 Cameras To Be Installed Under Safe City Project

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Over 300 cameras to be installed under safe city project

Over 300 CCTV cameras of 4 megapixels will be installed within the limits of Tamoria and Shahrah-i-Noor Jahan police stations under the safe city project by district Central police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Over 300 CCTV cameras of 4 megapixels will be installed within the limits of Tamoria and Shahrah-i-Noor Jahan police stations under the safe city project by district Central police.

The cameras will be installed at marriage halls, hotels, schools, mobile phone markets, petrol pumps, mosques, office of board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK), main roads and other important places.

SDPO Shadman Hassan Javed Bhatti told APP that the cameras would be installed with consultation and coordination of relevant stakeholders to address their reservations regarding security.

He further said that in case of violation of the rules and regulations, action will be taken against the groom and his family.

The grooms and their families would be responsible over display of fireworks or aerial firing on the occasion of their events and strict actions would be taken against them, he concluded.

