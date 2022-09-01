Over 300 complaints resolved in revenue Katchehry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Revenue public service Katchehry was held at Raza Hall in which revenue complaints of over 300 citizens were resolved on the spot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan and Assistant Commissioners participated in the revenue meeting. Tehsildars and patwaris dealt with the complaints under one roof.

Talking to the citizens, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hasan said that the Punjab government has taken the initiative of Revenue open courts for better liaison with the masses.

The revenue Katchehry was organized for the public in the early days of every month. ADCR said that the district administration was following the policy of giving relief to every one on merit basis.