UrduPoint.com

Over 300 Complaints Resolved In Revenue Katchehry

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Over 300 complaints resolved in revenue Katchehry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Revenue public service Katchehry was held at Raza Hall in which revenue complaints of over 300 citizens were resolved on the spot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan and Assistant Commissioners participated in the revenue meeting. Tehsildars and patwaris dealt with the complaints under one roof.

Talking to the citizens, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hasan said that the Punjab government has taken the initiative of Revenue open courts for better liaison with the masses.

The revenue Katchehry was organized for the public in the early days of every month. ADCR said that the district administration was following the policy of giving relief to every one on merit basis.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakista ..

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakistan at international level

2 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddha’s INR100 crores losses  

39 minutes ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

1 hour ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

2 hours ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.