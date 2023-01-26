Over 300 employees registered via smart policing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police of Bahawalpur are continuing the registration of people engaged in informal work through smart policing and an online system.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, the district police have been utilising modern information technology software programs and devices to register employees and data of different private organisations and institutions.

He said that the district police had registered more than 300 employees of private institutions. The spokesman urged the citizens to get their informal workers registered with police who had been working at their houses, shops or industrial units.