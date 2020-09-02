UrduPoint.com
Over 300 Female Trainees Get Certificate In Various Skills

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:42 PM

Over 300 female trainees get certificate in various skills

The federal capital administration Wednesday awarded certificates to over 300 female trainees in various skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration Wednesday awarded certificates to over 300 female trainees in various skills.

The Director General (ICT) Syeda Shafaq Hashmi distributed certificates to the trainees in IT, handicrafts and sewing courses.

Speaking at the occasion the DG emphasized the importance of hard work and encouraged youth of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to benefit from the training centres.

She urged the females to acquire appropriate skills, abilities and competencies to earn respectable earning besides contributing the development of the country.

At this stage, she said the women development department was offering a few courses, however more courses would be included in near future to further broaden the scope of skills provided by the centres.

