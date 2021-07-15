Over 300 ladies constables pass out from Sihala Training College

A passing out ceremony of more than 300 ladies constables was held here on Thursday at Police Training College Sihala

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A passing out ceremony of more than 300 ladies constables was held here on Thursday at Police Training College Sihala.

Additional Inspector General of Police, Training and Recruitment, Kanwar Shahrukh was chief guest at the ceremony.

The Commandant Sihala Police Training College, Additional IG, Ghulam Rasool Zahid and Deputy Commandant, Ashfaq Alam also graced the occasion.

The Course Commander SP, Umbreen Ali administered the oath from the passed out lady constables who also presented guard of honor to the chief guest.

Additional IG inspected the parade and distributed cash prizes and shields to the lady constables who achieved prominent positions during the training.

Addressing the participants, the Additional IG Training and Recruitment said that the passing out of Ladies Constables is part of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's Police Reforms vision to transform the Police Station Culture in this manner.

He informed that this was the first badge of the ladies constables who passed out from Police Training College, Sihala.

He said that the females should not be afraid to come to the police stations for justice and get registered any complaints.

The Additional IG said that the Punjab government was committed to bring innovation in policing and would organize courses for women police constables and officers in line with modern requirements.

Kanwar Shahrukh said that every citizen has the constitutional right to go to the police station and have their grievances resolved.

He said that women police constables had also been trained to use modern weapons and ride motorcycles so that they could easily perform their duties in the field.

The Commandant Sihala Police Training College and Additional IG said that Police College Sihala is one of the top training institutes of Pakistan from where more than 95,000 police officers had been trained.

He said that besides Punjab Police, training was also being imparted to Motorway Police and other forces.

He informed that all the constables were recruited on merit and under a transparent procedure.

Ghulam Rasool Zahid said that all the ladies constables had been trained on modern investigative principles and they would prove to be a valuable asset to the Punjab Police by going to the field.

Cash prizes and shields were given to the ladies police constables who achieved distinguished positions.

Soha Safdar Ali from Gujranwala district took first place in the parade while, Sidra Bibi, a resident of Kasur, won the Commandant Shield in shooting.

Aqsa Khalid from Sialkot district bagged the overall first position during the training.