UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 300 Pakistani Stranded In Afghanistan Returned Via Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Over 300 Pakistani stranded in Afghanistan returned via Torkham border

More than 300 Pakistani stranded in Afghanistan Saturday returned home via Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 300 Pakistani stranded in Afghanistan Saturday returned home via Torkham border.

According to district administration Khyber, around 500 Pakistani including transporters and traders were expected to arrive their home country today.

All the repatriated people were shifted to quarantine Centre in Landi Kotal after border clearance.

Free food, accommodation, medical, screening and other essential services are being provided to suspected coronavirus patients at qurantine centres.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Landi Kotal Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MPAs call on Chief Minister Punjab

1 minute ago

Sindh Chief Minister forms committee to devise SOP ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: number of recovered patients increasi ..

1 minute ago

Japanese envoy grieved over demise of Indus Motors ..

1 minute ago

PDMA KP dispatches relief goods to quarantine cent ..

5 minutes ago

People appreciate Prime Minister proactive approac ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.