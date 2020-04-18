Over 300 Pakistani stranded in Afghanistan returned via Torkham border

More than 300 Pakistani stranded in Afghanistan Saturday returned home via Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 300 Pakistani stranded in Afghanistan Saturday returned home via Torkham border.

According to district administration Khyber, around 500 Pakistani including transporters and traders were expected to arrive their home country today.

All the repatriated people were shifted to quarantine Centre in Landi Kotal after border clearance.

Free food, accommodation, medical, screening and other essential services are being provided to suspected coronavirus patients at qurantine centres.