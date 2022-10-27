Over 300 Sikh yatrees set to arrive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Over 300 Sikh yatrees will reach Pakistan on Friday from India through Wahga border here to participate in the celebrations of Saka Panja Sahib.

Additional Secretary Shrine Rana Shahid, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh and others will receive the guests.

Rana Shahid said that on the directions of Evacuee Trust Property board Chairman Habib ur Rehman, foolproof security arrangements, and hospitality facilities will be arranged for the yatrees.

Main ceremony of Saka Panja Sahib will be held at Hassanabdal on October 30 in which Sikh pilgrims from different countries will participate.