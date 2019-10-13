Over 3,000 candidates appear in SSUET entry test

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Over 3,000 candidates appeared in the entry test for the Bachelor's Degree Programme in 14 disciplines at the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) for the academic year 2020, at Karachi Expo Centre.

A large number of candidates from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, besides other parts of the provinces, appeared in the two-hour test, said a spokesman for the SSUET.

SSUET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin along with Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali visited the examination halls and appraised the arrangements.