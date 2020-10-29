Over 3000 cops to ensure security for Eid Milad un Nabi in Rwp district

Over 3000 cops will be deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure security for the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated on Friday (Oct 30)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Over 3000 cops will be deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure security for the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated on Friday (Oct 30).

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi police under their security strategy are making concert efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident.

All arrangements have been finalized in the district to provide foolproof security cover to all the processions of the district, he added.

Under the security plan formulated on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, foolproof security arrangements have been finalized while over 3000 police personnel would be on security duty in the district.

Over 1300 cops besides Traffic Wardens, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, Mohafiz Squad, Ladies Police personnel and volunteers would provide security cover to the main Eid Milad un Nabi procession of Rawalpindi city while there would also be representatives of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, District Peace, Milad and Seerat Committees.

He said, elaborate security arrangements have also been made for Taxila, Gujar Khan, Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian tehsils and other areas where there would be over 2000 police personnel to ensure security foolproof in their respective areas.

Police reserves would also be on high alert to meet any eventuality, he informed.

Ulema, Mushaikh and religious scholars of different sects had also been taken on board to promote religious harmony in the city, he said adding, strict checking of vehicles was being made at entry and exit points of the Rawalpindi city.

There would be strict monitoring of the main procession while Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have also been installed to ensure the security. Parking of vehicles would not be allowed at the route of the procession, he said.

No one would be allowed to stand on roof tops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route of the main procession while armed police personnel would be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings. Police patrolling had also been enhanced in many areas.

Special checking of the route of the procession would be completed before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad would clear the route on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The faithful would be checked with metal detectors and walk through gates would be installed at the entry points.

The route of the main procession would be sealed completely and streets on the route of the procession would also be barricaded, he added.